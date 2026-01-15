Philippines moves to block Grok over child safety concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines is preparing to block access to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over concerns that the tool can generate sexualized images, including content that regulators say could pose child safety risks.

Henry Aguda, the country’s information and communications technology secretary, said the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center is working with the National Telecommunications Commission to restrict the service, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He noted Grok’s presence in the Philippines remains small compared to platforms like ChatGPT and Claude, but said the issue would be addressed “this week.”

Grok has faced growing regulatory scrutiny in multiple countries over explicit AI-generated content. Indonesia temporarily blocked the service on Saturday, while Malaysia has signaled potential legal action against X, where Grok operates. X has not commented on the Philippines’ move.

