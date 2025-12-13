Philippines says China injured fishermen at sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines on Saturday accused China’s coast guard of injuring Filipino fishermen and damaging fishing boats during an incident at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), three fishermen were wounded and two fishing vessels suffered “significant damage” after Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannon at nearly two dozen Filipino boats near Sabina Shoal on Friday. The PCG said Chinese vessels also carried out dangerous blocking manoeuvres, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, the coast guard said a small Chinese coast guard boat cut the anchor lines of several Filipino fishing vessels, putting the crews at risk.

“The PCG calls on the Chinese Coast Guard to adhere to internationally recognised standards of conduct, prioritising the preservation of life at sea over pretensions of law enforcement that jeopardise the lives of innocent fishermen,” the statement said.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, China’s coast guard said on Friday that it had driven away multiple Philippine vessels and taken what it described as “control measures”.

Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said that statement amounted to an admission of wrongdoing. “They admitted this evil wrongdoing to ordinary Filipino fishermen,” he said.

The PCG said its vessels were repeatedly blocked while attempting to reach Sabina Shoal to assist the injured fishermen. Despite the interference, coast guard teams eventually reached the area on Saturday morning, providing medical treatment and essential supplies.

Sabina Shoal, known as Xianbin Reef in China and Escoda Shoal in the Philippines, lies about 150 km west of Palawan province, within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a vital shipping route that carries more than $3 trillion in annual trade. These claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines.

An international arbitration tribunal ruled in 2016 that China’s sweeping claims have no legal basis under international law, a decision Beijing continues to reject.

