China seeks deeper oil and gas ties with UAE

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged to deepen cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in oil and gas, investment and infrastructure, as Beijing seeks to strengthen strategic ties with key Middle Eastern partners.

According to China’s foreign ministry, Wang met his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Friday during the first leg of a three-nation Middle East tour, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas, as well as boosting investment and collaboration on major infrastructure projects. The meeting underscores China’s growing engagement with Gulf states amid shifting global energy dynamics and Beijing’s efforts to secure long-term energy supplies.

Wang’s regional tour began on Friday and includes visits to two other Middle Eastern countries, though China has not yet disclosed further details. Beijing has in recent years positioned itself as an increasingly active diplomatic and economic player in the region, deepening ties with both energy producers and major trading partners.

