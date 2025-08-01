News.az
Tag:
South China Sea
U.S. carrier strike group moving to the Middle East
15 Jan 2026-05:45
China’s strategy to deploy world’s largest army on Taiwan
03 Jan 2026-12:43
Philippines to protest Chinese actions in South China Sea
15 Dec 2025-13:49
Philippines says China injured fishermen at sea
13 Dec 2025-10:58
China masses 100+ ships in major maritime show
04 Dec 2025-11:15
China patrols Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea
29 Nov 2025-11:34
US Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea
27 Oct 2025-08:39
China accuses Australia of covering up South China Sea airspace incident
22 Oct 2025-11:10
The Philippines accuses China of deliberately colliding with a vessel near a disputed island amid escalating tensions
12 Oct 2025-09:54
Top diplomats from the US, South Korea, and Japan express concern over Taiwan Strait
23 Sep 2025-20:26
Latest News
China targets EV safety with hidden door handle ban
Musk folds xAI into SpaceX in major AI push
Ukraine–Russia war
: Key developments over the past 24 hours
Large fire breaks out at Tehran shopping centre
President Aliyev strengthens dialogue ties in meeting with Muslim Council
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India
Only five Gaza patients exit as Rafah crossing partially reopens
Ukraine designates Iran’s IRGC as terrorist group
5-year-old and father return to Minnesota after immigration release -
VIDEO
Fire erupts at SPC Samlip plant in South Korea’s Siheung
