After Pi Network (PI) got listed on exchanges in early 2025, there was an optimistic Pi Network price prediction among investors and analysts. Many believed the mining token could reach bigger highs based on its potential post-launch pump.

However, a recent wave of insider sell-offs, including allegations of a coordinated $8 billion token dump, has damaged PI’s credibility and caused a 50% drop in the Pi Network price prediction. PI investors are now looking at low-cap alternatives, such as Layer Brett (LBRETT), VeChain (VET), and Avalanche (AVAX), for their growth potential.

Layer Brett leads the low-cap PI alternatives

Analysts are holding a pessimistic Pi Network price prediction after the recent PI news about insider sell-offs. Layer Brett has been popping up as the best of the lot, despite being on presale. Having raised over $1.5 million in a few weeks of its initial coin offering (ICO), Layer Brett has strengthened its position as the next 100x crypto despite market competition.

Built on Ethereum, the Layer 2 blockchain network offers lightning-fast transactions, low gas fees, and decentralized finance (DeFi) features, including staking (currently around 1,610% APY), DAO governance, and smart contract support.

The combination of meme coin virality and real-world utility positions Layer Brett for bigger moves, especially after the project launches fully and the LBRETT token gets listed on exchanges.

VET promises lower volatility and returns

VET is one of the less popular altcoins powering VeChain. The enterprise blockchain is known for its various use cases, including supply chain management, tracking, and logistics. These features have boosted VET’s adoption among institutional investors. However, retail crypto traders are not impressed by the VET price performance.

In the past year, the VET token has only managed a 4% increase. Meanwhile, the gains have been eroded by a 5% loss in the past month alone. This shows that utility alone may not be enough to convince the market. That’s why LBRETT is leveraging meme coin virality to give its project a higher chance despite its various use cases.

AVAX has scalability but not explosiveness

AVAX is another altcoin powering a heavy ecosystem with various use cases. The Avalanche blockchain has been seeing institutional interest due to its fast transaction speed and highly scalable infrastructure.

However, from an investing perspective, the AVAX price doesn’t have the best performance. In the past month, AVAX has lost nearly 5% of its value, and the AVAX year-on-year growth only reflects the altcoin’s decline over the past months.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett matches AVAX-level scalability (via its Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain) while adding viral community dynamics through its meme coin ecosystem. Additionally, perks like high DeFi staking rewards, low gas fees, and exciting branding make the Layer Brett project more exciting to AVAX investors looking for alternatives.

So, when looking at the latest altcoin trends revolving around culture and tech, Layer Brett again stands out — unlike AVAX, which only seems to offer solidity.

Conclusion

Unlike PI, VET, and AVAX, which offer decent utility but lack the extra drive to reach their peak, Layer Brett is stepping up with a meme revolution that could spur it to the moon.

The project is emerging as the best crypto presale and will come in handy for those seeking meme-driven gains backed by actual utility. Buy LBRETT at $0.005 before it explodes.

