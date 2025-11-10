Plane carrying hurricane aid to Jamaica crashes in Florida waterway

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Fort Lauderdale city officials, a small plane en route to Jamaica for Hurricane Melissa relief efforts crashed into a waterway in a Coral Springs, Florida, neighborhood.

The Beech B100 went down at about 10:19 a.m. behind some homes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coral Springs Fire Department, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

No victims have been recovered and it is not clear how many people were on the plane, the fire department said.

No one on the ground was injured and no houses were hit, fire officials said.

The plane went down about five minutes after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was heading to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for relief efforts, according to Fort Lauderdale city officials.

Jamaica is working to rebuild after the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. The storm made landfall on the island on Oct. 28 as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

There were more than 30 deaths in Jamaica from Melissa and 100,000 housing structures were damaged, according to the United Nations.

