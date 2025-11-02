Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa death toll climbs to 28 -VIDEO

Black River residents scavenge for food on the streets following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025.Ricardo Makyn—AFP via Getty Images

Jamaica’s death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to 28, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in an update Saturday, days after the Category 5 storm slammed into the island, News.Az reports citing the ABC News.

Holness said Saturday evening that agencies including the Jamaica Defence Force and the Ministry of Health and Wellness are working together on recovery and verification, and that additional possible fatalities are still being confirmed.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and communities mourning their loved ones,” he said.

Melissa ripped across Jamaica with torrential rain and rough winds after making landfall on Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

Thirteen cargo relief flights arrived on Thursday at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and more than 20 additional cargo flights are expected to arrive on Friday, according to Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz.

Eight to 10 US government helicopters that are capable of airlifting patients are also on the way, he said.

"The relief and the support we have gotten is overwhelming. And we thank our partners all across the world," Vaz said.

News.Az