Tag:
Hurricane Melissa
Hurricane Melissa winds measured at 252 MPH before Caribbean landfall, data shows
21 Nov 2025-10:42
Plane carrying hurricane aid to Jamaica crashes in Florida waterway
11 Nov 2025-01:11
Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa death toll climbs to 28
-VIDEO
02 Nov 2025-16:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica's 'ground zero' town
31 Oct 2025-23:58
Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 49 across the Caribbean
31 Oct 2025-12:16
Hurricane Melissa's death toll climbs to 44:
Destruction in PHOTOS
31 Oct 2025-04:49
Hurricane Melissa kills at least 20 in Haiti
30 Oct 2025-22:54
Melissa kills 25 in Haiti, nearly 30 total as hurricane batters Caribbean
30 Oct 2025-04:44
At least 20 dead as Hurricane Melissa ravages Haiti
30 Oct 2025-01:03
Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Category 2 storm as it moves across Cuba
29 Oct 2025-19:18
