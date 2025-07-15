Yandex metrika counter

Poet Andrea Gibson dies at 49

Poet Andrea Gibson dies at 49
Andrea Gibson, the acclaimed spoken word poet whose work illuminated themes of love, mortality, and hope, has died at the age of 49 after a four-year battle with terminal ovarian cancer.

The news was shared Monday by Gibson’s wife, fellow poet Megan Falley, in a heartfelt announcement noting that Gibson passed away at home in Boulder, Colorado, “surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs,” News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Gibson and Falley were the central figures of the Sundance-awarded documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, directed by Ryan White.


