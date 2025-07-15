Poet Andrea Gibson dies at 49

+ ↺ − 16 px

Andrea Gibson, the acclaimed spoken word poet whose work illuminated themes of love, mortality, and hope, has died at the age of 49 after a four-year battle with terminal ovarian cancer.

The news was shared Monday by Gibson’s wife, fellow poet Megan Falley, in a heartfelt announcement noting that Gibson passed away at home in Boulder, Colorado, “surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs,” News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Gibson and Falley were the central figures of the Sundance-awarded documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, directed by Ryan White.

