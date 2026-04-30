15-year-old hacker 'breach3d' probed for massive French ID leak

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Authorities in France have launched a formal investigation into a 15-year-old suspect accused of hacking a national identity database and attempting to sell sensitive personal data belonging to millions of citizens on the dark web.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the teenager was detained on April 25 and questioned over allegations of unauthorized access to state systems and large-scale data theft. He is suspected of using the online alias “breach3d” to advertise stolen information on hacker forums, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investigators say the data breach targeted ANTS (French National Agency for Secure Documents), which manages personal records including ID cards, passports, driving licences, and vehicle registration data. The agency reportedly identified unusual network activity in mid-April before confirming that data put up for sale was authentic.

According to prosecutors, between 12 million and 18 million lines of data may have been exposed. French law provides for severe penalties in such cases, including multi-year prison sentences and substantial fines for fraudulent access to state systems.

Following the incident, ANTS informed millions of citizens about the cyberattack and advised them to remain alert for potential phishing attempts or fraudulent contact. The agency also stated that security measures were implemented but did not disclose technical details.

The case has raised broader concerns in France about the risks of centralizing sensitive personal information in large government databases, particularly as the agency also plays a role in digital identity systems and age-verification tools designed to restrict minors’ access to social media.

News.Az