Russia halts sales of another million bottles of Armenian mineral water

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Russia has blocked the sale of more than one million bottles of Armenian Jermuk mineral water following a regulatory inspection that found violations in recent production batches.

Russia’s Honest Sign national labelling system, acting on instructions from the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), suspended sales of the affected products, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Authorities said the decision followed checks on new batches produced between 23 October 2025 and 27 March 2026. They added that violations of mandatory safety requirements were identified in samples, and the measure was intended to prevent potential risks to public health.

Distribution of multiple batches across different packaging types and nine production dates has been blocked.

Earlier, Russian authorities had already suspended sales of more than 338,000 bottles of the same brand. Imports and circulation of certain batches were also halted due to elevated bicarbonate levels.

Revas Yusupov, deputy CEO of CRPT, which operates the Honest Sign system, said sales of each unit were promptly suspended after receiving the regulator’s request.

News.Az