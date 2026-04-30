Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil facilities 1,500 km away

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Ukrainian long-range drones have successfully targeted Russian oil processing facilities located roughly 1,500 kilometers (over 900 miles) from the border, marking one of the deepest strikes into Russian territory to date.

The attack hit an oil refinery in the Bashkortostan region, causing significant damage to key infrastructure used to fuel Moscow's military operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This escalation demonstrates Ukraine's rapidly advancing drone capabilities and its strategy to cripple Russia's energy-dependent economy. Despite Russian claims of intercepting several UAVs, footage from the site showed large fires and smoke plumes rising from the facility. Kyiv has intensified these strikes in recent months, aiming to strain Russian logistics and reduce the revenue available for the ongoing invasion.

News.Az