Trump among 285 nominees for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

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Donald Trump is reportedly among the 285 candidates nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

The list for this year includes 196 individuals and 89 organizations. While the committee keeps the names of nominees secret for 50 years, nominators—who include members of national assemblies, professors, and former laureates—often go public with their choices, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

Trump has been nominated several times in the past, primarily for his role in the Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab nations. This year’s large pool of nominees reflects a period of intense global geopolitical friction. The Nobel Committee will narrow down the list throughout the summer before announcing the winner in October.

News.Az