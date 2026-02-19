Poland urges citizens to leave Iran immediately

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday called on Polish nationals in Iran to leave the country without delay, warning that a potential armed conflict could make evacuation impossible within hours.

“Please leave Iran immediately and do not travel to this country under any circumstances,” Tusk said, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

Meanwhile, Iran issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) announcing planned rocket launches in parts of its southern territory between 03:30 GMT and 13:30 GMT on Thursday, according to information posted on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration website.

The notice comes amid escalating tensions with the United States, which has deployed warships near Iran. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington is considering whether to continue diplomatic efforts with Tehran or explore alternative measures.

The U.S. has demanded that Iran abandon its nuclear program, while Tehran has firmly rejected the call and denies seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

