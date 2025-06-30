Poland’s energy company ends Russian oil purchases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish refiner Orlen announced on Monday that it is cutting ties with Russian oil as its long-term contract with Rosneft expires on June 30, a step aimed at enhancing energy security across Central Europe.

The contract with Rosneft, which ended on June 30, 2025, was the final agreement linking Orlen to Russian crude. This contract covered deliveries to Orlen’s refinery in Litvinov in the Czech Republic, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Since March 2025, all of Orlen group’s refineries have been supplied exclusively with crude sourced outside of Russia.

The expiry of the 12-year contract with Rosneft “means that ORLEN – and, by extension, the entire region – is no longer bound by any agreements with Russian entities for the supply of oil,” the Polish refiner said.

