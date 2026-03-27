New shipment of Russian aid for Iran crosses border

New shipment of Russian aid for Iran crosses border

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A new convoy of humanitarian aid from Russia to Iran crossed the "South-Astara" state border checkpoint at 12:10 PM today, en route to the neighboring country.

The convoy, consisting of seven vehicles, carried a total of over 140 tons of humanitarian aid, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This follows a separate shipment earlier in the day, where a 31-wagon cargo train from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, carrying more than 300 tons of primarily medical supplies, was dispatched to Iran via the Astara railway terminal.

News.Az