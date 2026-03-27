New shipment of Russian aid for Iran crosses border
Photo: Azertac
A new convoy of humanitarian aid from Russia to Iran crossed the "South-Astara" state border checkpoint at 12:10 PM today, en route to the neighboring country.
The convoy, consisting of seven vehicles, carried a total of over 140 tons of humanitarian aid, News.Az reports, citing local media.
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This follows a separate shipment earlier in the day, where a 31-wagon cargo train from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, carrying more than 300 tons of primarily medical supplies, was dispatched to Iran via the Astara railway terminal.
By Ulviyya Salmanli