Netflix hikes prices for U.S. users again

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On March 26, Netflix subtly updated its pricing page, increasing subscription fees for all three of its tiers.

The increase takes effect immediately for new subscribers and will roll out over the coming weeks for existing members, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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This is the second price hike in less than two years. Netflix last raised prices in January 2025. Before that, the previous increase was in October 2023.

Netflix price increases

Here is what every plan costs now.

Standard with Ads: Now $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. This is only the second time Netflix has raised the price of this tier since it launched.

Now $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. This is only the second time Netflix has raised the price of this tier since it launched. Standard (no ads): Now $19.99 per month, up from $17.99, an increase of $2.

Now $19.99 per month, up from $17.99, an increase of $2. Premium (no ads, up to four streams, Ultra HD): Now $26.99 per month, up from $24.99, also a $2 increase.

Now $26.99 per month, up from $24.99, also a $2 increase. Extra member add-on (ad-supported): Now $6.99 per month, up from $5.99.

Now $6.99 per month, up from $5.99. Extra member add-on (ad-free): Now $9.99 per month, up from $8.99.

Netflix said in a statement that the changes reflect its continued investment in content. “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience.”

Why Netflix can keep hiking the cost of subscriptions

The price increases come from a position of strength. According to its Q4 earnings, Netflix ended the quarter with 325 million paid subscribers globally. Q4 revenue was $12.05 billion, up 18% year over year. For the full year 2025, the company posted $45.2 billion in revenue, up 16% from the prior year.

The advertising business has become a meaningful contributor. Ad revenue grew more than 2.5 times in 2025 compared to 2024, crossing $1.5 billion for the full year.

Netflix has projected that ad revenue will roughly double again in 2026. That trajectory gives the company a second major revenue engine alongside subscriptions, which reduces its dependence on raising prices to grow revenue.

For 2026, Netflix has guided for total revenue of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, representing 12% to 14% growth. Content spending is rising to $20 billion. The price increases feed directly into that investment plan.

News.Az