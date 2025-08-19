Polish Police dismantle Europe-wide drug smuggling network, seize $275 million in narcotics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities announced on Tuesday the dismantling of multiple interlinked drug smuggling networks operating across Europe, seizing narcotics valued at 1 billion zlotys ($275 million).

Poland’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBSP) said the core group consisted of Poles living in Spain, with some members reportedly linked to football hooliganism. During the operation, police confiscated 600 kilograms of marijuana, 180 kilograms of hashish, 40 kilograms of amphetamine sulfate, as well as seven firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The criminal networks trafficked drugs to several European countries, including the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Austria, and nations in Scandinavia. The investigation involved cooperation with law enforcement agencies across multiple European Union countries, the CBSP added.

News.Az