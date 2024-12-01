News.az
News
Drug Smuggling
Tag:
Drug Smuggling
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in 10-ton cocaine case
22 Jan 2026-12:48
US strikes another suspected drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
23 Dec 2025-10:11
Pakistan seizes 30 kg of crystal meth worth $1.6 million in Balochistan
19 Nov 2025-11:23
Portugal seizes narco-sub with 1.7 tons of cocaine in Atlantic
05 Nov 2025-13:34
U.S. strike kills six in attack on suspected drug boat, says Hegseth
24 Oct 2025-18:56
Polish Police dismantle Europe-wide drug smuggling network, seize $275 million in narcotics
19 Aug 2025-12:59
Australia seizes 80 kg of cocaine in container from US
18 Aug 2025-15:34
Azerbaijani border guards intercept drone smuggling drugs from Iran -
PHOTO
31 Mar 2025-12:38
Azerbaijan prevents major drug smuggling at Iran border, detains trespasser
31 Jan 2025-13:13
Russia's FSB seizes 1 ton of cocaine en route to Europe
08 Nov 2024-12:30
