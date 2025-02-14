Pope Francis hospitalized with bronchitis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday for tests and treatment for bronchitis, marking the latest in a series of health issues for the 88-year-old pontiff.

Francis, who has been breathless in recent days and has delegated officials to read his speeches, held his morning meetings as planned before heading to Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He was hospitalised for "some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis in a hospital setting", it said.

A couple of hours later, it said two audiences due to be held by the pope on Saturday and Monday have been cancelled, while a cardinal will lead mass on Sunday in Francis's place.

The Argentine pontiff, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, will be staying at the Gemelli in a suite used exclusively by popes, which has its own chapel.

The pope, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has been suffering with breathing difficulties for over a week, asking aides several times to read his speeches aloud on his behalf.

At his weekly general audience on Wednesday, Francis said he "cannot yet" read his own speeches, adding with a smile: "I hope that next time I can."

He also held meetings at home on February 6 and 7 in an attempt to rest and recover.

On Friday morning, the Vatican confirmed he had audiences with five visitors including the prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

