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Pope Francis

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pope Francis

Pope Francis is the current leader of the Roman Catholic Church, having been elected as the 266th pope on March 13, 2013. He is the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first to take the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, symbolizing his focus on humility, poverty, and care for creation. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he has become known for his progressive views on social issues and efforts to reform the Church.