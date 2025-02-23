Pope Francis urges, "Pray for me," as he battles pneumonia in the hospital

Pope Francis rested quietly in the hospital after his condition worsened due to an asthma attack, the Vatican said Sunday, News.Az informs via Miami Herald.

In a written message, the 88-year-old pontiff called on the worldwide Catholic community of 1.4 billion people to pray for him as he continues his recovery.

He also expressed his deep gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received. In particular, he thanked his doctors at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he has been hospitalized for over a week due to respiratory illness.

"I sincerely thank the doctors and health care workers at this hospital for the attention they are showing me," he said. Due to his illness, Pope Francis was unable to deliver the traditional Sunday prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace to the thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter's Square. He also missed the prayer last week. Francis' condition worsened on Saturday following a "prolonged asthma attack" that required the administration of oxygen and an anemic condition requiring a blood transfusion, according to the Vatican.

The pontiff - now the second-oldest pope in history - has had respiratory problems since before Christmas. At the hospital, doctors diagnosed pneumonia that has affected both lungs and have described his condition as "critical."

At such an advanced age, pneumonia is considered very dangerous. Francis also suffers from a respiratory infection with various pathogens. He has been in poor health for a long time. Concern for him has been widespread worldwide since he was admitted to the hospital.