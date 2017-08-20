President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of lemonade plant in Gadabay

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a lemonade plant of Gadabay Mineral Waters LLC.

The head of state toured the facility, APA reports.

Along with the domestic market, the products manufactured by Gadabay Mineral Water Plant, operating since 2010, are also exported to Russia and Bahrain. The products are planned to be exported to several more countries in the near future. The plant creates nearly 120 jobs.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the facility.

News.Az

