President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to S.Korean counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, Trend reports.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a fire broke out at a hospital in the city of Miryang," the president said in his message.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Korea, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery," the head of state said.

