Azerbaijani community joins traditional festival in Belgium

"FireLand" Azerbaijanis Community operating in Belgium participated in the traditional festival jointly organized by the municipalities of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and Etterbeek of Brussels every year in May, News.Az reports.

Supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium, the country’s stand at the festival displayed national cuisine, along with information about Azerbaijan's history, tourism potential, and culture.The performance of the FireLand dancers, as well as books and brochures, kalagayi (silk kerchief) and accessories related to Azerbaijani culture and art aroused great interest among the participants.

