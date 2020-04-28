Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev and EBRD President hold videoconference

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev and EBRD President hold videoconference

On the initiative of the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a videoconference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the EBRD Suma Chakrabarti.

The videoconference was attended by the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development from Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev and EBRD President hold videoconference

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      