CEO of American Center for Religious Freedom briefed on tolerance-related projects in Azerbaijan

During the meeting, Ramin Mammadov highlighted that promoting multiculturalism and interreligious harmony is a key aspect of state policy in Azerbaijan. He emphasized the significant importance that President Ilham Aliyev places on the effective regulation of state-religion relations, the strengthening of tolerance traditions, and the renovation and restoration of religious monuments across the country. Jannah Scott was also informed about the tolerance-related efforts and projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as the activity of the committee. The meeting also centered around the multiculturalism policy of Azerbaijan, which is based on principles of mutual respect and traditional coexistence between different ethnic cultures.

