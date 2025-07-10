Prince Harry snubbed as King Charles praises William at State Banquet

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Charles III notably excluded Prince Harry from his remarks during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, choosing instead to praise his elder son, Prince William, in front of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Addressing the distinguished guests, the King highlighted the historical significance of Windsor Castle and acknowledged Prince William’s decision to settle there with his family. "It is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home," Charles said, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

However, no mention was made of Prince Harry, who has had a strained relationship with the royal family in recent years following his departure from royal duties and public criticisms in interviews and memoirs.

The omission comes amid ongoing speculation about the royal family's internal dynamics and further highlights the distance between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the Firm.

