Putin expresses solidarity with Qatar after Iranian attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressing solidarity with Qatar following Iranian attacks, according to a statement from the emir’s office.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Putin, who also offered Russia’s support and assistance if needed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The leaders discussed regional developments and stressed the importance of strengthening diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and maintain regional security and stability.

