Putin, Trump complete three-hour talks with limited circle of delegates

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have concluded their summit talks with a limited circle of delegates, News.az reports citing BBC.

Putin and Trump have left the room where they talked with the attendance of their aides and the top diplomats of Russia and the United States.

The presidents talked for slightly more than three hours, if counted from their exchange of remarks on the red carpet. The three-on-three meeting itself was just ten minutes short of three hours.

News.Az