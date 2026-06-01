Ukraine struck 15 Russian refineries, Zelensky claims

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Between January and May 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 15 Russian oil refineries in strikes that led to a fuel market crisis.

This statement was voiced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, News.Az reports, citing Mezha.net.

“The plan of our far-reaching sanctions is being carried out step by step. From January through May this year, our soldiers were able to strike 15 Russian refineries. This is significant. There are already Russian bans on exporting aviation fuel from their territory, as well as gasoline; a ban on diesel exports is being considered. For a country that was only recently called a gas station, losing even this would be a significant story, a major loss. Almost 40% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity as of May has been taken offline.” said Volodymyr Zelensky.

News.Az