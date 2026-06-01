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Russia restricts fruit imports from Armenia

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Russia restricts fruit imports from Armenia
Source: BBC

Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on imports of fresh sweet cherries, sour cherries, apricots, plums, peaches, nectarines and grape from Armenia starting June 2, 2026, said the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor.

Restrictions are introduced for fruits "originating and shipped from the Republic of Armenia and for transit of mentioned products to member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union until an appropriate algorithm for ensuring the safety of shipped products is developed," the authority said, News.az reports, citing TASS.

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The watchdog records more frequent instances of violations during supplies of Armenian fruits to Russia. "Rosselkhoznadzor repeatedly sent information to the Armenian side regarding violations during supplies of quarantinable products," the regulator added.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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