Nvidia courts Korea's tech giants at Taipei dinner as AI push deepens

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Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO Jensen Huang hosted top South Korean tech executives ‌including the boss of chipmaker SK Hynix at a boisterous dinner on Monday, as he looks to deepen ties with key partners ahead of what he called an "incredibly busy" stretch for the AI boom.

SK Hynix (000660.KS), opens new tab CEO Kwak ​Noh-Jung, executives from Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab, LG Electronics (066570.KS), opens new tab and Naver (035420.KS), opens new tab were among those at the "Korean Partner ​Night", held at a traditional Taiwanese restaurant in Taipei on the sidelines of the Computex ⁠trade show, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"I want to go congratulate them, thank them, and also prepare for the second half ​of this year. It's going to be very busy and next year is going to be ​incredibly busy," Huang told reporters.

"Korea is a critical part of our ecosystem."

Huang went from table to table toasting guests to chants of "Jensen, Jensen!" as dozens of fans and reporters waited outside, briefly bringing traffic to a standstill when ​he arrived.

Huang typically holds such dinners for Taiwanese suppliers like chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW), opens new tab when he is in ​town, but Monday's event was the first dedicated to Korean partners during his Taipei visit.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, LG ‌Electronics and ⁠other South Korean technology firms rallied on Monday as investors bet the expected meetings between the U.S. chipmaker and South Korean executives at Computex would lead to new partnerships in AI and robotics.

Huang said he would go to South Korea next, likely on Friday, after an almost two-week trip to ​Taiwan, where he was ​born and has rockstar ⁠status.

"We always consider investments in Korea," he said, after a dinner of fried oysters, radish omelette and clams, washed down with Taiwan Beer and Korean ​soju.

"Really smart companies. Very technical."

He said he hoped to be able to "contribute ​to robotics ⁠in Korea", but declined to say whether he would meet with Samsung and SK Hynix in Seoul.

South Korea has emerged as one of Nvidia's key markets.

News.Az