Putin, Trump to meet at G-20 Summit

US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany in July, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told reporters on Thursday, Sputnik reports.

"While in Hamburg the President will meet with many world leaders including…President Putin of Russia," McMaster stated.

It would be an incredible thing to be a fly on the wall during the meeting. Mainstream media outlets have blasted Trump for "colluding" with Russia during the 2016 election campaign. A producer at CNN, one of the biggest media outlets to continuously press Trump-Putin links, recently confessed the narrative was probably "bullsh*t."

Van Jones, former adviser to the Obama White House turned CNN analyst, added, "this Russia thing is just a big nothing burger."

The discussion will not have any particular agenda, McMaster said. "It's really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about."

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have not gotten off to the greatest start in 2017, but Trump will seek a "more constructive" dynamic between the foreign powers, according to the White House.

News.Az

