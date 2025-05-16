Putin, Turkmen leader discuss ties in phone call — Kremlin

"Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and exchanged views on the further development of mutually beneficial strategic partnership relations between Russia and Turkmenistan," the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Berdimukhamedov is taking part in the international economic forum "Russia - the Islamic World" in Kazan.

Putin and Berdimuhamedov, who was the president of Turkmenistan until 2022, have a good relationship. They speak regularly - the last personal meeting between the leaders took place last October.