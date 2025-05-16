Yandex metrika counter

Putin, Turkmen leader discuss ties in phone call — Kremlin

Photo credit: business.com.tm

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the People's Council, according to the Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and exchanged views on the further development of mutually beneficial strategic partnership relations between Russia and Turkmenistan," the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Berdimukhamedov is taking part in the international economic forum "Russia - the Islamic World" in Kazan.

Putin and Berdimuhamedov, who was the president of Turkmenistan until 2022, have a good relationship. They speak regularly - the last personal meeting between the leaders took place last October.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

