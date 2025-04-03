Qatar denies false reports on Hamas-Israel mediation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar’s International Media Office issued a statement in response to false media reports concerning the ongoing mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.

The State of Qatar strongly condemns the statements published by some journalists and media outlets alleging that Qatar has made financial payments to undermine the efforts of Egypt or any of the mediators involved in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The State of Qatar affirms that these allegations are baseless and serve only the agendas of those who seek to sabotage the mediation efforts and undermine relations between nations. They also represent a new development in the ongoing misinformation campaign that is attempting to divert attention away from the humanitarian suffering and perpetuate the politicisation of the war.

The State of Qatar warns against these individuals becoming embroiled in matters that serve no purpose other than to derail mediation efforts and exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The State of Qatar remains committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the relevant parties to end this devastating war and is working closely with Egypt in our efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and protect civilian lives.

The State of Qatar commends Egypt’s pivotal role in this critical matter, as both sides engage in daily cooperation and coordination to ensure the success of joint mediation efforts aimed at achieving regional stability.

The State of Qatar reiterates that mediation efforts must remain free of politicisation and distortion, and that the priority remains alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, protecting civilians, and achieving a just and sustainable settlement based on the two-state solution.

News.Az