Qatar PM: Gaza talks at deadlock

Indirect talks between the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip have reached an impasse.

This was stated by the head of the government, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, News.Az informs via Associated Press.

"We are trying to find some creative solutions to the conflict, but none of them have worked yet," he noted.

According to Al-Thani, Israel is using the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza as a tool of pressure in the negotiations: "As part of the mediation efforts with Egypt, we tried to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza during the ceasefire negotiations. Unfortunately, Israel has turned humanitarian aid into a tool of pressure in these negotiations," the Qatari Prime Minister noted.

News.Az