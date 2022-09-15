Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'will unite' world as mourners queue for miles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will unite people from across the globe, the official in charge of the huge ceremonial event said on Thursday, as mourners from all walks of life queued for hours to file past the late monarch's coffin, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world will gather on Monday for the funeral for Elizabeth, queen for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal.

