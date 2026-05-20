Sandstorm sweeps across Iraq leaving hundreds with breathing problems

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A powerful sandstorm has swept across Baghdad and several other Iraqi provinces, sending hundreds of people to hospitals with respiratory problems as thick dust clouds covered large parts of the country. Authorities said visibility sharply declined while air quality deteriorated across central and southern regions of Iraq.

According to Iraq’s health ministry, at least 837 people suffered breathing difficulties over a two-day period as the storm moved through affected areas, News.Az reports, citing, Iraqi News.

Medical officials said most of the cases were linked to suffocation and respiratory distress caused by the heavy dust in the air, with hospitals and emergency services placed on alert to provide urgent treatment.

Sandstorms are common in Iraq, particularly during hotter months when strong winds move across desert areas and the floodplains of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. However, environmental experts warn that climate change and worsening drought conditions are increasing both the frequency and intensity of dust storms nationwide.

Iraq has also faced growing water shortages in recent years, which authorities attribute to environmental pressures and poor water management. Health experts say the rising number of severe dust storms is becoming an increasing public health concern, especially for people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

News.Az