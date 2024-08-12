Raging wildfire forces evacuation of more than 30,000 residents in Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation of more than 30,000 residents of Marathon town, northeastern Attica region, due to a fast-moving wildfire outside Athens fuelled by hot and windy weather, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

Residents of Marathon -- the birthplace of the Marathon race -- were asked to move towards the neighboring beach town of Nea Makri, according to the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, following the evacuation of six settlements in the area.Facilities of the Athens Olympic Athletic Center -- the main venue of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, approximately 30 km from Marathon -- were opened to host many of the evacuees overnight, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.Eight people were transferred to hospitals with mainly respiratory problems, according to the latest information provided by health ministry officials.Meanwhile, firefighters were trying to contain the front which extends several kilometers in northeastern Attica region, according to the fire brigade.The fire broke out around 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) Sunday in Varnavas, around 35 km from Athens. The fire spread quickly, fueled by hot and windy weather, and thick plumes of smoke from the blaze have covered a large part of Athens.The smoke has also reached as far as about 100 km from Varnavas, a settlement near Marathon, due to strong winds, which reached up to eight on the Beaufort scale, according to Greek meteorologists.Approximately 400 firefighters supported by 29 water-dropping airplanes and helicopters, 110 fire engines, military squads and many volunteers have been working to contain the front, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told a press briefing in Athens."The situation remains dangerous as the fire is spreading between residences," he said, adding that the blaze spread "like lightning" due to gale force winds. Flames as high as 25 meters swallowed up trees and shrubland.Another big wildfire, breaking out earlier on Sunday near Megara town in western Attica, has been put under control, the fire brigade said.In both cases, mostly forested areas were scorched, and local officials reported some damage to houses.Over the past 24 hours, firefighting forces have responded to 40 wildfires across Greece, the spokesperson said.By Sunday afternoon, firefighters had quickly extinguished 33 of the 40 fires that broke out in the previous 24 hours, Vathrakogiannis said.Authorities have advised people to remain on alert these days as high temperatures in several regions may increase fire risk there.Over the past few weeks, the fire brigade has responded to dozens of wildfire fronts every day.On Saturday, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said he had called for emergency measures involving the army, police and volunteers to deal with forest fires until Aug. 15."Extremely high temperatures and dangerous weather conditions will prevail," he said. "Half of Greece will be in the red."Following a winter that was the warmest on record and a period of prolonged drought, Greece also experienced its hottest June and July and is forecast to record its hottest-ever summer.Greece experiences numerous wildfires each summer in connection to heatwaves and arson. This year, two people have lost their lives in wildfires while 20 were reported dead last year.

