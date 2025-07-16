Rare 'kiwi' spotted in New Zealand for first time in 50 years

However, a DOC-contracted hunter spotted the bird in a remote part of the South Island's West Coast. Tiny feathers were collected from the kiwi to confirm the bird was a kiwi pukupuku.

Kiwi Recovery Group leader Emily King said the discovery was almost miraculous. "The last known sighting of a kiwi pukupuku on the mainland was in 1978. Despite years of targeted searching, we hadn't found them - until now," she said.