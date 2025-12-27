Rare tornado warning amid powerful storm hits California

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. weather authorities issued and later lifted a rare tornado warning in parts of California as a powerful storm system continues to batter the state with flooding, heavy snow, and high surf.

Driven by an atmospheric river, the storm has already caused at least four deaths and widespread damage since last weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) extended a Flood Watch through Friday night for the Bay Area and Central Coast, warning of rapid creek rises and localized flooding. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect, with waves reaching up to 7.6 meters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Santa Cruz County received a rare tornado warning on Christmas Day, highlighting the storm’s unusual atmospheric instability. Southern California also experienced record rainfall, with downtown Los Angeles seeing 6.6 centimeters from Christmas Eve through midday Christmas Day—the wettest period since 1971.

In the Sierra Nevada, snowfall reached around 60 centimeters within 24 hours, while strong winds damaged the historic Lick Observatory near San Jose, tearing part of a 137-year-old telescope dome. Power outages remain a challenge, with Pacific Gas and Electric deploying more than 5,500 workers and contractors.

Experts warn that the greatest risks come from flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides, especially in Southern California’s steep terrain, while winter storm warnings continue in surrounding high-elevation areas.

