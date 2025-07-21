Red Dwarf star Charles Augins dies aged 81

+ ↺ − 16 px

Charles Augins, best known for his role as the iconic character Queeg in the second series of the BBC sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf, has passed away at the age of 81, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

Augins was a multi-talented individual who worked as an actor, dancer, and choreographer throughout his illustrious career, which included notable work in musical theatre.

One of his most memorable contributions was choreographing the beloved Tongue Tied dance, performed by Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, and Danny John-Jules in the show's second series.

Charles sadly passed away on July 19, prompting a heartfelt tribute from his friend Courtney Baker Oliver on Instagram. Courtney wrote: "Now an ancestor, Charles Augins, legendary choreographer, actor and vocalist was one of my most important mentors. He was the first person to support my work as a director and always encouraged me to dream bigger and say yes to every opportunity my gifts made room for."

Courtney continued: "To me he was friend, inspiration, and surrogate father all in one. His presence on the scene kept me connected to #MikeMalone (his best friend since they were teenagers) though Mike's been gone for almost 20 years now. Charles connected me with his friends all over the world, always took my calls and was a sounding board in some of my most challenging moments."

"I love you Charles - you knew that. I'm so grateful I had the privilege to be in your life for nearly thirty years. You were magic and you always will be." Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from grief-stricken fans, with one Reddit user penning: "I never knew he did the choreography! Fantastic, RIP dude." Another shared: "One of my favourite moments in RD is when he says '6.' You can see him suppressing a giggle."

