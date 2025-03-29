Regional countries show solidarity with Myanmar after deadly earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region on Saturday expressed condolences and dispatched rescuers to Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the southeast Asian country on Friday and left over 1,000 dead and some 2,300 injured, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The first batch of Chinese rescuers arrived at the Yangon International Airport on Saturday morning. The 37-member Chinese rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province carried emergency relief supplies such as life detectors, earthquake early warning systems and drones.

Another 82-strong Chinese rescue team also arrived in Yangon on Saturday afternoon and will fully assist their Myanmar counterparts in carrying out relief works.

The Red Cross Society of China has also sent emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar. Emergency relief supplies, to be distributed through the Myanmar Red Cross Society, include 300 tents, 2,000 blankets, 600 folding beds and relief kits for 2,000 affected households.

According to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council, the devastating disaster has claimed 1,002 lives so far, with 2,376 injured and 30 missing. The Myanmar government has declared a national emergency.

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Mandalay by helicopter on Saturday morning to inspect the severely affected area, according to Myanmar Radio and Television. Min Aung Hlaing called for international assistance on Friday.

The devastation has been widespread, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, the northeastern Shan state, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

Singapore has deployed an 80-member contingent from its civil defence force to assist in disaster rescue efforts. The contingent, which left on Saturday, includes specialists in rescue operations, medical support, search and rescue, and hazardous material management. It is also accompanied by four search dogs.

In addition, three officers of the force have been deployed to Myanmar as part of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team, which is responsible for conducting rapid assessments and determining critical resources needed in the affected areas.

In a statement, Malaysia's national disaster management agency said the country will deploy a 50-member humanitarian assistance and disaster relief team to Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday to support disaster relief efforts.

"Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to regional cooperation and will continue to contribute meaningfully to humanitarian relief and disaster management efforts across ASEAN," the agency said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said in a foreign ministers' statement that it further recognizes the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and ASEAN stands ready to support relief and recovery efforts.

"ASEAN affirms its solidarity and will work closely to coordinate humanitarian assistance, support and facilitate relief operations, and ensure timely and effective humanitarian response," the statement added.

Vietnam, Cambodia and Sri Lanka all sent condolences to Myanmar. New Zealand said it will donate 2 million New Zealand dollars (1.14 million U.S. dollars) through the International Red Cross to support emergency response in Myanmar. India on Friday sent 15 tons of relief materials, including tents, blankets and instant food, to Myanmar.

News.Az