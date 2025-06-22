Reuters: Iran removed most of Fordow's enriched uranium before attack
- 1026795
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/reuters-iran-removed-most-of-fordow-s-enriched-uranium-before-attack Copied
Copyright Wood, Stephen/Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies
Most of the enriched uranium was removed from the Fordow plant before the US strike, this was reported by Reuters, citing a high-ranking Iranian source, News.Az informs.
According to him, most of the personnel were evacuated from the underground uranium enrichment plant, which is located at a depth of 80-90 m near the city of Qom (150 km south of Tehran).