Reuters: Iran removed most of Fordow's enriched uranium before attack

Most of the enriched uranium was removed from the Fordow plant before the US strike, this was reported by Reuters, citing a high-ranking Iranian source, News.Az informs.

According to him, most of the personnel were evacuated from the underground uranium enrichment plant, which is located at a depth of 80-90 m near the city of Qom (150 km south of Tehran).

News.Az