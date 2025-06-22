Yandex metrika counter

Reuters: Iran removed most of Fordow's enriched uranium before attack

  • World
  • Share
Reuters: Iran removed most of Fordow's enriched uranium before attack
Copyright Wood, Stephen/Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Most of the enriched uranium was removed from the Fordow plant before the US strike, this was reported by Reuters, citing a high-ranking Iranian source, News.Az informs.

According to him, most of the personnel were evacuated from the underground uranium enrichment plant, which is located at a depth of 80-90 m near the city of Qom (150 km south of Tehran).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      