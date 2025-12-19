Roblox down: Users report widespread outages

Around 11:30 p.m., more than 16,000 users had reported issues with the platform, with nearly 50% saying they were unable to access the Roblox website, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Many users encountered error messages when attempting to open Roblox.com. The platform has nearly 83 million daily active users worldwide.

Frustration quickly spread on social media, with one user posting on X: “Roblox crashed, this is going to be the worst night of my life.”