Rocket request risks bringing third party into war, says Russia

Russia's foreign minister has accused Ukraine of provoking further Western involvement in the current military action with its "unapologetic" demands for more powerful missiles, News.az reports.

Sergei Lavrov suggested the "risks existed" of involving a third party in the conflict, following the news that Washington plans to provide Ukraine with precision-guided missiles that could strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.

"The things that the Kyiv regime unapologetically demands from its Western patrons, firstly, overstep all bounds of decency and diplomatic relations and, secondly, are a direct provocation aimed at drawing the West into combat," Lavrov told Russian media, at a news conference in Saudi Arabia.

"We have set out our position several times via diplomatic channels between Russia and Western nations. They know our position perfectly well."

