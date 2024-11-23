Romania, Bulgaria likely to become full members of Schengen area in January 2025

Romania and Bulgaria are likely to become full members of the Schengen area on Jan. 1, 2025.

The two countries are closer than ever to joining the border-free area by the end of the year, following informal discussions between the interior ministers of Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Austria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed that all barriers to accession have been removed.Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs also confirmed that Romania and Bulgaria have signed a deal with Austria, which objected to their accession over concerns of irregular migration, to join the Schengen Area.Commenting the development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X: “Bulgaria and Romania belong fully to the Schengen area. Removing internal controls at land borders is the last hurdle.”“EU Council formal decision is next. Let 2025 see Schengen become stronger,” she added.Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev also said that the progress of Bulgaria and Romania in addressing illegal migration was discussed at the interior ministers’ meeting, according to state-run BTA news agencyHe added that the final decision will be made on Dec.12.Currently, Romania and Bulgaria are members of the Schengen area only for their airports and seaports, with checks still in place at their land borders.

