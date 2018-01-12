Romanian newspaper publishes article about TAP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian "Ziarul Financiar" newspaper has published an article about Trans Adriatic Pipeline citing Bloomberg.

The article says: "At a time when Greece is desperately trying to attract foreign direct investment, a pipeline bringing gas from Azerbaijan to Europe shows just what a difference such deals can make. Behind the surge is demand for pipes from the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, an 878-kilometer (546-mile) project under construction.

"The pipeline shows how individual projects can make an impact on the macroeconomic statistics in a country," according to the article.

