Rouhani inaugurates construction of Sirik power plant

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that relations between Tehran and Moscow have grown in different fields during the past eight years.

Rouhani made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of four national projects related to the Ministry of Energy in the south and west of the country.

At his remarks, the president appreciated the Russian government for its cooperation in eight years.

As the president noted, Iran and Russia have had important cooperation in the issues of Syria, Azerbaijan, Caucasus, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Russia is a very important neighbor for Iran; and our cooperation is of benefit to both nations, the region, and the world," IRNA cited him as saying.

Rouhani inaugurated four national projects through a video conference this morning. About 42,000 billion tomans have been invested in the projects in Hormuzgan in the south and Ilam and Kermanshah Provinces in the west of the country.

Reportedly, one of the projects is a 1,400-megawatt power plant in Sirik, in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan, whose construction has become operational through an export loan granted by Russia.

